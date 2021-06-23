Inside Jennifer Aniston's Life Today

Jennifer Aniston has a lot to celebrate — she's basking in the afterglow of the "Friends" reunion, and Season 2 of "The Morning Show" will air in September, per People.

Even though she made her mark on Hollywood, there was a time when Aniston thought about leaving her acting career behind. She opened up during a September 2020 "Smartless" podcast episod (via Insider) where she talked about how an "unprepared project" made her question everything. "I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind, which it never did before," she said. "I was like, 'Whoa, that sucked the life out of me, and I don't know if this is what interests me.'"

The incident occurred before she joined "The Morning Show," but don't panic: Aniston has no plans to stop acting. She never gave a name to the "unprepared project," but said she has the best memories from her time on "Friends." "I loved, well, obviously 'Friends.' That's a no-brainer. I would have to say that would be No. 1," she said.

Even though she's one of the most famous actors of all time, have you ever wondered what her life is really like? Keep reading for more details.