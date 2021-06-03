Lisa Kudrow Reveals Her Favorite Moment From The Friends Reunion

Just a week after all the buzz surrounding the "Friends" reunion on HBO Max, actor Lisa Kudrow is reminiscing on her favorite moments from the reunion, including one she didn't even notice until she re-watched it.

The "Friends" reunion special brought together old pals Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Matthew Perry for a night of rekindling old friendships and revealing behind-the-scenes secrets. Celebrity appearances of the night included Justin Bieber, Cara Delevingne and even Lady Gaga, who joined Kudrow in the coffee shop for a final performance of "Smelly Cat." Of the many surprises in the HBO Max special was the admission that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer weren't just hot for each other on screen as Ross and Rachel. The famous on-screen couple of the 90s was flirting it up off set, despite never crossing the line of dating.

Aniston and Schwimmer weren't the only ones to open up about what really went down on the set of "Friends." Matt LeBlanc spilled the beans on Courteney Cox's tendency to hide her lines throughout the kitchen of Monica Geller's apartment — which led to a moment that later caught the eye of cast mate Lisa Kudrow.