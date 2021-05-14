Why Lisa Kudrow's Son Thought Jennifer Aniston Was His Mom

Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston are close — after all, they were "Friends" together for ten years! Kudrow dished on the show's success to Variety in June 2020, saying, "It was that I know that show worked because we all committed to each other too. It wasn't just committing to a role, committing to a contract. We all still love each other."

Aniston chimed in, describing "these fits of laughter on set." The actor complimented Kudrow, saying, "You had this wonderful ability to — you were about to hit your punchline, and you would do this adorable thing where you would break. You would say the punchline, and you would always turn to the audience and say, 'I'm sorry, it's really funny.' "

Aniston even remembered what Kudrow wore to the first table read. "You were wearing an appropriate Phoebe Buffay — like a white linen, hippie shirt, and you had a bunch of seashells and necklaces on. And you had your hair pulled up in two little clips, and you had these little blond tendrils."

Clearly, the actors still have a lot of good memories from the set of the beloved series. Kudrow dished on another hilarious incident, this time involving with her son and Aniston. Keep reading for more details.