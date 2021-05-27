Will There Ever Be A Friends Movie?

"Friends" fans were thrilled to see their favorite stars reunite on HBO's one-off special, but many were still curious about whether they would see them play their beloved characters again.

The actors did give their opinions on where their characters would be today, per The Mirror, weighing in on their relationships and families. "Phoebe's married to Mike," Lisa Kudrow asserted, referring to her love interest played by Paul Rudd. "They're probably in Connecticut, and they had kids." Courteney Cox declared that Chandler Bing would still be making her character Monica "laugh every day." The actor then reflected on how Monica's family life would suit her intense personality. "I think Monica is still really competitive. Her kids are probably graduated, but she's still in charge of the baking sale at elementary school, she's gotta keep things going!" she suggested.

And as for Ross and Rachel's infamous on-off relationship, Jennifer Aniston thinks it would have lasted in the end. "Let's say we get married," she told David Schwimmer. "I think we had some kids and you still play with bones!" the "Marley & Me" star added, before Schwimmer corrected her by clarifying that his character's job was "paleontology." Finally, Matt LeBlanc joked that Joey Tribiani "probably opened a sandwich shop in Venice Beach." But would fans ever get to see this side of the beloved characters? Here's what the show's stars and creators have to say about whether there will ever be a "Friends" movie.