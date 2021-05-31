The Real Reason Courteney Cox Once Compared David Schwimmer To The Beatles

The "Friends" reunion has let fans relive their favorite moments from the iconic series that took over the small screen with record ratings from 1994 to 2004. During said reunion, the main cast revealed some behind-the-scenes secrets more than 15 years after the show wrapped.

One unexpected secret that shocked the internet was the secret off-screen flirtation between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, which helped make their on-screen romance as Ross and Rachel that much sweeter. "The first season, I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer noted. "At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other." However, the actors revealed they never acted on their crush because one "was always in a relationship" (via Harper's Bazaar).

As it turns out, though, Aniston wasn't the only woman obsessed with Schwimmer at the time thanks to his lovable, geeky character on the show. In a past interview with Entertainment Weekly, the cast of "Friends" opened up about their hunky castmate, with Schwimmer himself identifying as a geeky "prankster."