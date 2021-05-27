Here's How David Schwimmer Referred To Brad Pitt In The Friends Reunion

During the "Friends" reunion special on May 27, the main cast — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer — sat down and discussed some of their best moments from the sitcom's 10-year-history. In particular, the cast members sat down with host James Corden and dished out some never-before-heard information about what went down behind the scenes.

Schwimmer, for example, shocked viewers by revealing that he had the biggest crush on a fellow "Friends" cast member: Aniston. And, apparently, the feeling was mutual. "The first season, I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer admitted, per BuzzFeed News. "It was reciprocated," Aniston swiftly responded. At the time, Aniston was in a relationship with Brad Pitt, while Schwimmer was dating Natalie Imbruglia ... so nothing ever happened.

"At one point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like ships passing because we were both in relationships when the other wasn't and we really respected that," Schwimmer said. Aniston then recalled their first kiss ... which wasn't a real one. "I remember saying to you [Schwimmer], 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time we kiss is on national television...' And sure enough, we did."

Elsewhere in the reunion, the cast also looked back at some of their favorite celebrity cameos on "Friends," and things got pretty hilarious.