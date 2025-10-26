Outfits Kate Middleton Ruined With Just One Glaring Mistake

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since news of her relationship with William, Prince of Wales, broke all the way back in April 2004, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been heavily scrutinized and critiqued. One of the biggest sources of fascination, and often contention, is her choice of clothing, with some loving it and others not so much. Still, whatever camp people fall into, there is common middle ground, as it's impossible to ignore Kate's baffling ability to ruin a gorgeous ensemble with just one style slip-up.

It's also a given that whatever she wears results in a hefty financial windfall for the designer. The "Kate effect" on the fashion industry is a real thing. Bethan Holt, who wrote "The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Style," claimed in a 2021 article for The Telegraph that "[Kate] has been credited with boosting the British fashion industry by up to £1 billion in a single year."

However, despite being the darling of the style world, Kate still busts out with inappropriate outfits, just like us commoners — only richer. Way, way richer, and with limbs to die for. That said, even Kate's killer legs couldn't save the nautical monstrosity she wore for a ship naming ceremony in May 2025 — and with its price tag of €2,425 ($2,848), it's unlikely many were rushing to buy the Suzannah London coat dress. Then, there are the mismatched styles and color combos, horrendous hats, and questionable accessories that Kate's seemingly so fond of. We're looking at some of the outfits that she ruined with just one glaring mistake.