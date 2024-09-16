Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe Kate Middleton Wore

It's nothing unusual for celebrities to influence people into imitating their fashion choices, and the case isn't any different for the members of the British royal family either. From Princess Diana to Meghan Markle, royal women have always influenced fashion trends all over the world. However, one of the most influential of all is Catherine, Princess of Wales. Whether you believe it or not, the "Kate Effect" is very real and powerful when it comes to the fashion industry.

If you didn't already know, the "Kate Effect" is the phenomenon of clothes and accessories getting unbelievably popular and sold out almost immediately after Kate is seen donning them. Put differently, Kate Middleton is an "influencer" in every sense of the word. However, over her years in the public eye, the princess has been seen in what some have called inappropriate clothing choices — both as a commoner and a royal. Here are some of the most unbefitting outfits she has sported.