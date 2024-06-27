Times Kate Middleton's Killer Legs Had The Internet Buzzing

When it comes to Kate Middleton's style, there's no denying the Princess of Wales tends to go for more modest looks. In fact, often, some of her risque (by royal standards) dresses are actually tailored to cover up a bit more. That said, every once in a while, she's opted for something more daring — and on the occasions where a thigh high slit or shorts have entered the mix and put her killer legs on display, she's set the internet abuzz.

Starting with the most recent example, royal fans will likely remember that in November 2023, Middleton re-wore her red Catherine Walker bow dress, along with a matching cape (and hat, but we're not talking about millinery right now). The all-red lewk wasn't the only thing that made this a stand-out ensemble, though. While the oversized cape could easily have drowned the princess's frame, a split in the cape and coat dress revealed a whole lot of leg when she got out of the car. So much leg, in fact, that the future queen all but broke the internet.

Max Mumby/indigo/Getty

Social media users couldn't help but gush over the bold move, with one Instagram user on a fan page commenting (alongside several fire emojis), "These legs wow!" Online news outlets were quick to report on the look, too, with News.com.au acknowledging it being outside of the strict rules royals usually follow, but a sure sign of her fashion icon status.