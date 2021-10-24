Here's How Kate Middleton Really Stays In Such Great Shape
Kate Middleton has made several major appearances as of late — and just when we think she cannot outdo herself, she does. Recently, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for the London premiere of the latest James Bond film, "No Time to Die," and the world gasped as she emerged in a gold Jenny Packham gown, complete with a cape. Dang, girl! She really has stepped things up and we are all taking notes.
Kate has been rocking unexpected colors and bold styles, which we absolutely love. She's going for brighter looks and changing things up — a sign that some speculate is her way of preparing to become queen. Whether this is true or not, Kate is definitely presenting a glamorous, polished aesthetic that shows she's comfortable in her role as a senior royal. While we now know that she can easily rock a cape, it's clear Kate also keeps in really good shape, and since all eyes are on her anyway, we're dying to learn what her regime is. How does Kate Middleton stay so fit?
Kate Middleton starts her day with a smoothie
Kate Middleton is an avid fan of exercise in all forms. She's a member of the Harbour Club in Chelsea, which costs over $2,100 USD to join and an additional $450 a month, per OK! Magazine (via Cosmopolitan). A source told the Daily Mail: "Kate is an exercise junkie" and added that she loves planking and other calisthenics and exercise like CrossFit.
Kate's also a major tennis fan and their country home, Anmer Hall, has a tennis court, per Express, where her kids also get lessons. Fans have often seen her as a spectator at Wimbledon, but she likes to strut her stuff, too. Kate's an expert skier, as well, and loves rowing, as the Daily Mail notes, and she's an avid runner. So, it's pretty safe to assume that, if there's something athletic, Kate's going to like it.
When it comes to her diet, Kate goes for smoothies in the morning, containing "spirulina, kale, matcha (a finely ground green tea powder), spinach, romaine, cilantro and blueberries," the Daily Mail reports. Kate and Prince William are also big fans of sushi, Hello! reports, and she often cooks roast chicken for her family. She's also, as the outlet notes, a huge fan of spicy food and curries. Sounds like a delicious combination!