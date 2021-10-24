Here's How Kate Middleton Really Stays In Such Great Shape

Kate Middleton has made several major appearances as of late — and just when we think she cannot outdo herself, she does. Recently, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for the London premiere of the latest James Bond film, "No Time to Die," and the world gasped as she emerged in a gold Jenny Packham gown, complete with a cape. Dang, girl! She really has stepped things up and we are all taking notes.

Kate has been rocking unexpected colors and bold styles, which we absolutely love. She's going for brighter looks and changing things up — a sign that some speculate is her way of preparing to become queen. Whether this is true or not, Kate is definitely presenting a glamorous, polished aesthetic that shows she's comfortable in her role as a senior royal. While we now know that she can easily rock a cape, it's clear Kate also keeps in really good shape, and since all eyes are on her anyway, we're dying to learn what her regime is. How does Kate Middleton stay so fit?