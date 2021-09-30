Kate Middleton Stuns In An Unexpected Color

Kate Middleton has had her fair share of fashionable moments as the Duchess of Cambridge. In July, for example, Kate attended Wimbledon's ladies final wearing a pleated Kelly green dress by Emilia Wickstead, paired with white pointed-toe heels (via Town & Country). During the Germany vs. England soccer match at the 2021 Euros, meanwhile, Kate opted for an eye-catching, yet inexpensive item: a red Zara blazer. According to Bethan Holt, author of "The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Royal Style," Kate's affordable clothing choice is an intentional one.

"Her wearing high-street is a way for her to consistently remind people of that, and to show that she is one of us," Holt told Vanity Fair in February. "There's no better way than saying, 'hey, you can buy the same Zara jeans I'm wearing right now for £30.'" Will Kate be wearing fast fashion once she becomes queen? It's unclear. What's certain, however, is that her style will change. Holt thinks that Kate will be taking inspiration from Queen Elizabeth. "What you can see coming through is this very defined silhouette, kind of taking a lesson from the queen, who has that colorful coat that she wears," Holt said.

"Kate you can see doing it with a nipped-waist, knee-length dress in a block color," she continued. "I can imagine her having a whole wardrobe of those, which she wheels out for different occasions." It looks like Kate is already incorporating those changes, based on her latest look.