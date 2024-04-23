What The Crown Got Wrong About Kate Middleton's College Fashion Show Moment

Over the years, dozens of shows, movies, and documentaries have attempted to encapsulate the royal family's complexities, but few have surpassed "The Crown," which first aired on Netflix in 2016, in either viewership or critical reception — even if its latter seasons weren't as well-received. "The Crown" even caught the attention of the royal family, who were reportedly not exactly thrilled with the way the show chose to fictionalize their real lives. Historians and royal insiders have also called foul on some of the storylines portrayed on "The Crown," such as the timeline in which King Charles III and Queen Camilla carried out their highly publicized affair.

"The Crown" has also taken liberties with other stories, including the Season 6 dramatization of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales' early relationship. The show spun the long-accepted tale about how Prince William fell for Kate Middleton after witnessing her walk in their college fashion show at St. Andrews University. According to Tina Brown, who authored the book "The Palace Papers," William became obsessed with Kate, who was wearing a sheer dress that left little to the imagination. "Everyone noticed that he was transfixed by a smoking-hot brunette who waltzed down the catwalk in a diaphanous black-and-gold silk dress with the shortest of short skirts that showed off her figure and supermodel-long legs," wrote Brown (via Elle). Later, William reportedly made a move and tried to kiss Kate, although she didn't go through with it. However, that big moment went much more smoothly for the prince on "The Crown."