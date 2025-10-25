June Lockhart, Lost In Space Actor, Dead At 100
June Lockhart, celebrated for her memorable roles in television classics such as "Lost in Space" and "Lassie," as well as films including "A Christmas Carol" and "Meet Me in St. Louis," has died. She was 100 years old. News of her death was confirmed by People, which noted the actor died of natural causes.
The daughter of renowned actor and playwright Gene Lockhart and actor Kathleen Lockhart, June had deep roots in the entertainment industry. Her illustrious career spanned nearly a century and included more than 200 film, television, and stage credits, alongside numerous accolades. She debuted in the spotlight at the tender age of 8 in a Metropolitan Opera production, and by 13, she starred opposite her parents in the film adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" as their on-screen daughter, Belinda Crachit. June later dominated the stage, clinching a Tony for outstanding performance by a newcomer for her role in "For Love or Money" during the second annual Tony Awards, making her one of the first-ever Tony recipients.
Though June achieved notable success in film and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to show for it, she is perhaps best remembered as the quintessential TV mom, a role that made her beloved by generations of fans.
June Lockhart was the quintessential TV mom and a 'presidential groupie'
June Lockhart may have boasted an impressive street cred in entertainment, but many people know her as the mom in "Lassie" and "Lost in Space." Some actors may have balked at being pigeonholed, but Lockhart embraced the recognition these roles brought her. "It never even occurred to me that I'd be cast in a mold," she told the Tampa Bay Times. "I took the Lassie role because I had two children to support. And I think being identified as a mother is a wonderful thing."
Beyond her acting career, Lockhart had a penchant for politics and current affairs, with the New York Post dubbing her as "America's greatest presidential groupie" for her being a familiar face at White House briefings, enthusiasm for socializing with politicians and reporters, and active participation in campaign trails. "It's life's blood to me," she said.
While many of her contemporaries might have stepped back from the limelight as they aged, Lockhart trudged along until nearly the end of her life. Her last acting credit was in 2021, voicing a character in the "Lost in Space" reboot on Netflix. "I've had many opportunities that just dropped into my lap over the years and I'm glad I was equal to them," she shared with Burlington County Times in 2018. "I used to think 90, gosh, that's old. But I feel 55. I'm very fortunate to still be active and working."