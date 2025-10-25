June Lockhart, Lost In Space Actor, Dead At 100

June Lockhart, celebrated for her memorable roles in television classics such as "Lost in Space" and "Lassie," as well as films including "A Christmas Carol" and "Meet Me in St. Louis," has died. She was 100 years old. News of her death was confirmed by People, which noted the actor died of natural causes.

The daughter of renowned actor and playwright Gene Lockhart and actor Kathleen Lockhart, June had deep roots in the entertainment industry. Her illustrious career spanned nearly a century and included more than 200 film, television, and stage credits, alongside numerous accolades. She debuted in the spotlight at the tender age of 8 in a Metropolitan Opera production, and by 13, she starred opposite her parents in the film adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" as their on-screen daughter, Belinda Crachit. June later dominated the stage, clinching a Tony for outstanding performance by a newcomer for her role in "For Love or Money" during the second annual Tony Awards, making her one of the first-ever Tony recipients.

Though June achieved notable success in film and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to show for it, she is perhaps best remembered as the quintessential TV mom, a role that made her beloved by generations of fans.