Tragic Details About Comedian John Candy's Life

The following article discusses disordered eating, mental health issues, and substance use.

John Candy spent years putting a smile on countless faces through his affable characters. As it turned out, the late "Home Alone" star was no different away from the cameras. "I wish I had some more bad things to say about him. But that's the problem when you talk about John. People don't really have a lot of negative things to say about him," Bill Murray says at the beginning of "John Candy: I Like Me," the September 2025 documentary directed by Colin Hanks (via Scraps from the Loft).

John's affability made his untimely death all the more tragic. At just 43, the actor died at the peak of his fame from a heart attack while filming "Wagons East" in Mexico in March 1994. He left behind his wife, Rosemary Hobor, and two young children, Jennifer and Chris Candy, who were aged 14 and 9. "I remember talking to him the night before he passed away and he said, 'I love you and goodnight.' And I will always remember that," Chris told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016.

Jennifer had also talked to her father that same night. "I was talking to him on the phone, and, I hate this, but I was slightly distant because I was studying," she recalled. John's death was the tragic end to a long health saga involving family history, weight struggles, lifestyle concerns, and mental health issues. John had a successful career and a loving family, but he battled personal demons his whole life, something he often hid behind his comedic genius.