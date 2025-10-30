Sydney Sweeney's Spicy Power Of Women Outfit Brought Out The Haters (And They Need To Relax)

In case you missed it, this isn't the first time Sydney Sweeney has seemingly left her undergarments at home all in the name of fashion – and it won't be the last either. In December 2023, she took some flak for an Instagram post wherein she lamented about the rainy weather, all while posing on a balcony outside in an unzipped jacket ... and nothing underneath. "Rain rain go away" she captioned the post.

In December 2023, Sydney told Glamour UK that she has made it her mission to inspire others with her daring fashion sense. "I want to show girls that it's amazing and beautiful and empowering to have the bodies that we have," she told the British fashion magazine about her choice to bare it all and her own transformation to becoming comfortable in her body. In short, she's among the growing list of stars who have absolutely no problem doing nude scenes.

Fortunately, Sweeney isn't alone. As it turns out, more and more women are opting to throw caution to the wind (and everything else for that matter) and leave their stifling and restrictive undergarments at home. But don't just take our word for it. Never forget the time in 2014 when Rihanna sat court side at the Staples Center in a thin white spaghetti strap tank and, well, nothing else. Or the time Jennifer Aniston was caught strolling the streets of New York City's West Village, all while giving her, uh, girls, a breather in a thin, black, tank-style maxi dress. Long gone are the days when women are expected to count down the hours until they can walk through the door of their home, slip their bra off, and ceremoniously chuck it across the room. On behalf of females everywhere, THANK YOU, SYDNEY.