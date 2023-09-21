The Stunning Transformation Of Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney always knew she was going to become an actor. "I don't want to sound cheesy and say that I think I was born and I've always wanted to do it, 'cause it feels like that. I can't pinpoint a moment where I ever thought anything else," she told the "20 Questions: On Deadline" podcast in 2022.

Sweeney has had a meteoric rise to fame in Hollywood. She's been acting since she was a kid, and now in her 20s, she's become a hot commodity. She's showcased her brilliant acting abilities in hit series like "The Handmaid's Tale," "The White Lotus," and, of course, in her role as Cassie in the HBO Max series "Euphoria." But Sweeney's more than a television star. As of this writing, she is set to play opposite Dakota Johnson and Emma Roberts in Marvel's "Madame Web" and will appear in the highly anticipated romantic comedy "Anyone But You," opposite Glen Powell. There is no doubt that Sweeney has become one of the biggest success stories in Hollywood in recent years.

From her humble beginnings in a rural town in Washington to working her way up in the entertainment industry and acting among some fan-favorite A-listers, this is the stunning transformation of Sydney Sweeney.