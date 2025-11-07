Ryan Seacrest's Face Transformation Is Wild To See In Side By Side Photos

Ryan Seacrest has undergone an incredible transformation since getting his breakthrough on "American Idol" in 2002. He's always been one of the better-looking hosts on television — People magazine named Seacrest one of its Sexiest Game Show host nominees for 2025, alongside the likes of Jimmy Fallon and Michael Strahan. But as time went on, fans began to notice a striking change in his appearance: On the October 17, 2025, episode of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," viewers observed that his facial features looked noticeably gaunt and sunken, leading to speculation about extreme weight loss and even cosmetic procedures.

According to Dr. Khaled of Alta Media Spa, Seacrest seemed to have aged significantly in just a span of two years due to decreased facial fat and volume, particularly around his cheeks. "There's a huge volume loss, especially in the mid-face area, and this has given him very hollow, gaunt cheeks, and also caused some jowling and sagging," Dr. Khaled explained in a post to Instagram. On top of that, it appeared he may have tried to restore some volume by adding fillers or cheek implants, or possibly through fat transfer or grafting. "If he did do cheek fillers, then this must have taken a huge amount, maybe two to four syringes on either side," Dr. Khaled said, noting, "They've also been injected incorrectly. Too much filler has been injected laterally to his cheekbones and this is why his cheekbones look so pronounced and so prominent on his side profile."

David Becker & Jesse Grant/Getty & undefined

But most of it has to do with weight loss and aging. Dr. Khaled also mentioned that Seacrest could have been taking a weight-loss medication such as Ozempic or Mounjaro, which explains the sunken, hollowed look. Meanwhile, fans couldn't help but worry about the famous host.