Ryan Seacrest's Face Transformation Is Wild To See In Side By Side Photos
Ryan Seacrest has undergone an incredible transformation since getting his breakthrough on "American Idol" in 2002. He's always been one of the better-looking hosts on television — People magazine named Seacrest one of its Sexiest Game Show host nominees for 2025, alongside the likes of Jimmy Fallon and Michael Strahan. But as time went on, fans began to notice a striking change in his appearance: On the October 17, 2025, episode of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," viewers observed that his facial features looked noticeably gaunt and sunken, leading to speculation about extreme weight loss and even cosmetic procedures.
According to Dr. Khaled of Alta Media Spa, Seacrest seemed to have aged significantly in just a span of two years due to decreased facial fat and volume, particularly around his cheeks. "There's a huge volume loss, especially in the mid-face area, and this has given him very hollow, gaunt cheeks, and also caused some jowling and sagging," Dr. Khaled explained in a post to Instagram. On top of that, it appeared he may have tried to restore some volume by adding fillers or cheek implants, or possibly through fat transfer or grafting. "If he did do cheek fillers, then this must have taken a huge amount, maybe two to four syringes on either side," Dr. Khaled said, noting, "They've also been injected incorrectly. Too much filler has been injected laterally to his cheekbones and this is why his cheekbones look so pronounced and so prominent on his side profile."
But most of it has to do with weight loss and aging. Dr. Khaled also mentioned that Seacrest could have been taking a weight-loss medication such as Ozempic or Mounjaro, which explains the sunken, hollowed look. Meanwhile, fans couldn't help but worry about the famous host.
Seacrest's weight loss sparked concerns about his health
On social media, many expressed their concern for the "Wheel of Fortune" host after he appeared on the show looking more tuned up than a car. "Oh no his beautiful face! What's going on!" one wrote. Some suspected a botched job, while others thought he looked unwell. "This guy is beyond skinny. You can see the bones in his face! Is he sick?" a concerned fan asked. The replies were similar to an October 7, 2025, post Ryan Seacrest uploaded to Instagram, in which he looked alarmingly gaunt. "I honestly did not know who this was until I looked at the name!" one follower remarked. "Face looks too skinny, doesn't look like Ryan seacrest at all."
Seacrest hasn't responded to comments about his shocking transformation, which he debuted in July 2025, with a photo dump recapping his summer. He has, however, been regularly sharing snippets of his workouts and fitness routine on social media, including this clip of him lifting weights in the water. (Looks... fun?) A source close to the television host told Radar, "He's lifting all these weights to muscle up and making a scene doing it, as his social media shows. He's desperate to build himself up, targeting every area of his body. It's exhausting but he's going for it." Erm, clearly!
Speaking with his sister, Meredith Seacrest, ahead of his 50th milestone birthday in 2024, Seacrest admitted to pushing himself too hard in the gym in an effort to turn back the clock. "I'm doing everything I can to make myself feel like I'm not 50," Seacrest confessed, explaining that he had been overtraining, sticking to a stricter diet, and dedicating plenty of time to rest and recovery (via ET). "Lots of muscle recovery, cold-plunging, steaming." You name it. "Anything I could do to make myself feel 29 again." We respect that!