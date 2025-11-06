Ella Gaines Is Already Experiencing The Dark Side Of Fame After TV Debut
Chip and Joanna Gaines' daughter is following in her parents' shiplap-lined footsteps. Unfortunately, fame has its downsides. And, it seems that Ella Gaines is already learning a thing or two about what those downsides are. Fans went wild about news that Ella would be entering the spotlight for Chip and Joanna's new show, "Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House." Yet, a month ahead of the series premiere, Ella is already getting some hate from folks on the internet.
"Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House," which is set to premiere on December 9 on Magnolia Network and HGTV, will follow Chip and Joanna as they redo a 1960s house in the mountains of Colorado. And, a recently-released trailer shows how their second oldest child, 19-year-old Ella, got involved in the project. "Chip had an idea to let our daughter design the little cottage," Joanna explains, to which Ella replies, "I'm accepting your challenge," per YouTube. Yet, Ella, who previously stayed out of the limelight, has already been getting some not-so-desirable press — the Daily Mail already wrote, "Meet Chip and Joanna Gaines' 'nepo baby' daughter" in one of their article titles. And, Ella has reportedly stayed private on her social media.
Chip and Joanna Gaines' kids clearly have their parents' support
Chip and Joanna Gaines' five children have totally transformed since the home renovation-loving couple first joined HGTV. So, it's really no surprise that we're starting to see some of the Gaines kids join the family business. And, while a life in the spotlight certainly comes with critical commentary from folks on the internet, in Ella Gaines' case, she's getting plenty of support, too. "... How much fun to bring your all grown up daughter along. Can't wait!!!" one YouTube user commented on the trailer. "Coming full circle with Ella premiering her talents ... " someone wrote on Instagram.
And, even if Ella faces more backlash once the show premieres, it's clear she has at least two major fans: her parents. In May, Chip talked with "Today" about Ella heading off to college, saying, "It feels like we're sending this young lady off to become the next president of the United States. It's very the sky's the limit with Ella." And, while her dad may think she can be anything she dreams of, it's clear that she has an eye for design just like her parents. When Joanna recently appeared on "Today," she talked about how she had let Ella design her own room, noting, "she is very into design and she has her own, unique style ... " And, plenty of fans are eager to see that unique style in action soon.