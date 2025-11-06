Ella Gaines Is Already Experiencing The Dark Side Of Fame After TV Debut

Chip and Joanna Gaines' five children have totally transformed since the home renovation-loving couple first joined HGTV. So, it's really no surprise that we're starting to see some of the Gaines kids join the family business. And, while a life in the spotlight certainly comes with critical commentary from folks on the internet, in Ella Gaines' case, she's getting plenty of support, too. "... How much fun to bring your all grown up daughter along. Can't wait!!!" one YouTube user commented on the trailer. "Coming full circle with Ella premiering her talents ... " someone wrote on Instagram.

And, even if Ella faces more backlash once the show premieres, it's clear she has at least two major fans: her parents. In May, Chip talked with "Today" about Ella heading off to college, saying, "It feels like we're sending this young lady off to become the next president of the United States. It's very the sky's the limit with Ella." And, while her dad may think she can be anything she dreams of, it's clear that she has an eye for design just like her parents. When Joanna recently appeared on "Today," she talked about how she had let Ella design her own room, noting, "she is very into design and she has her own, unique style ... " And, plenty of fans are eager to see that unique style in action soon.