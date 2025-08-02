Chip & Joanna Gaines' Children Have Totally Transformed: See The HGTV Kids Now

When Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines first became public figures as the stars of "Fixer Upper," the two were parents of four: sons Drake and Duke Gaines, and daughters Ella and Emmie Gaines. The couple went on to expand their brood in 2018 with son Crew Gaines, and for the most part, their kids have been kept out of the spotlight. However, every now and then the Magnolia stars share a glimpse of their family — and my, how they've all grown!

In the years since their mom and dad shot to fame, the Gaines kids have made the odd appearance on their parents' shows. In fact, some may even recall that in 2018, the older kids assisted with the reveal portion of one of their parents' "Fixer Upper" projects. Duke was also part of the team in one of the 2021 episodes (an episode that saw a then-3-year-old Crew join the family as well), and Drake has also made the odd cameo, joking around with his dad. However, one of the instances when the whole family spent significant time together on camera was for a 2020 episode of "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man." In that interview, both Drake (then 15) and Emmie (then 10) posed questions of their own to Emmanuel Acho.

Of course, a lot of time has passed since then, and some of the kids are officially adults. So, without further ado, let's take a look at their transformations.