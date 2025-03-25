Drake Gaines: The Rare Times We've Seen Chip & Joanna's Oldest Son

Five-time parents Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines first started growing their family in 2005 when they welcomed their eldest son, Drake Gaines. According to their 2016 book "The Magnolia Story," his name was inspired by the historic Drake Hotel in New York City, where the Magnolia Network founders stayed during their honeymoon. Growing up, Drake spent much of his time in his parents' home decor and apparel store, Magnolia Market, in Waco, Texas, which is where Chip and Joanna first met. "I took him to the shop with me every single day. Some people might see that as a burden, but I have to admit I loved it," Joanna gushed. "Having him in that BabyBjörn was the best feeling in the world." She also remarked, "Drake was a shop baby. He would come home every night smelling like [a] candle."

After skyrocketing to fame as hosts of HGTV's "Fixer Upper" in 2013, the home renovation experts made a conscious effort to keep Drake and his siblings — Ella, Duke, Emmie, and Crew — out of the spotlight. In 2014, Joanna shared their reasoning in an interview with Waco's Magazine. "We want to protect them from all this," she said. "I just don't think they're able to take in the amount, the weight of it."

However, she and Chip have occasionally offered peeks into their family life over the years — including a major announcement in 2022, when Joanna revealed that Drake was preparing to leave the nest to start a new chapter. "Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college," she dished in the fall edition of Magnolia Journal. They've also shared rare glimpses of Drake on social media.