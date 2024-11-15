Inside Chip And Joanna Gaines' Lives Before Their HGTV Fame

Before they were famous, "Fixer Upper" stars Joanna and Chip Gaines possessed the ambition that would help them create a thriving entertainment and lifestyle brand. Their marriage has helped them sell their wares, as it's one fans find aspirational; the dynamic duo has worked together for years building their businesses.

The HGTV talents both overcame obstacles growing up. Joanna has spoken about how she struggled with being bullied during her childhood, telling People that kids would crack racist jokes about her because she's half Korean. As for Chip, he told Money he couldn't read when he started first grade. However, while compensating for this lack, he gained some valuable life skills. "I became a BS-er," he said. "I became a salesman, a smooth talker. ... I'd get called on to read certain things, and on the fly, I'd come up with the most wittiest circumstances as to why I couldn't do that."

The duo have come a long way from being the kids in class who got bullied and couldn't read. Joanna and Chip have made Waco, Texas, their home base, where they own and operate the Magnolia Market shopping destination. They also have their own restaurant, television network, and home goods line. However, they haven't always found their success fulfilling — Chip has even expressed sadness over his "Fixer Upper" fame. So, let's rewind back to simpler times before he and Joanna had so much on their stylishly scalloped plates.