The Upsetting Struggles Joanna Gaines Faced During Her Childhood

"Fixer Upper" alum Joanna Gaines is a household name thanks to her home makeovers on the HGTV show. However, before she could build a career out of helping others transform their lives, she needed to do some healing of her own.

When it comes to Joanna's personal life, "Fixer Upper" fans will be well aware that she's married to her co-star, Chip Gaines. The couple wed back in 2003, and in May 2023, the "Homebody" author shared a sweet black and photobooth-style reel to Instagram to commemorate it, complete with Queen's "You're My Best Friend." "What a wonderful 20 years," she wrote. They're also parents of five, to sons Drake, Duke and Crew, and daughters Ella and Emmie, who have been featured in a number of their projects over the years.

It's safe to say, then, that Joanna has long been comfortable sharing her life with the world. However, more recently, she's taken things a step further. On top of her life in the here and now, the Magnolia Network co-owner has begun sharing more about her life pre-fame and gotten pretty candid about some of the things she went through in her younger years. One of the most heartbreaking of those admissions? Her experience with racism and bullying throughout her childhood years.