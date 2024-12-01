Ella Gaines: The Rare Times We've Seen Chip & Joanna's Oldest Daughter

Chip and Joanna Gaines are the proud parents to five children: two girls and three boys. The HGTV stars have put great effort into shielding their kids from the spotlight, allowing them minimal participation in their design business, which spans HGTV and their self-helmed Magnolia Network. Ella Gaines, their oldest daughter and second oldest overall, is no different, as not much is known about her. However, Ella turned 18 in October 2024, which means it's up to her now to decide how public she'd like to be as she embarks on her life in college (like her older brother, Drake Gaines), and eventually, starts up her career. At the time of this writing, she doesn't have any public social media accounts.

However, Chip and Joanna have shared a great deal about their brood over the years. Speaking of Ella, specifically, she's just like her business-savvy mother. "Then Ella is like me," Joanna told People in 2019. The mom-of-five also revealed that she sees success in her future. "I think she'll follow in my footsteps and have her hand in a lot of things. Right now she wants to cook, be a lead designer and have a donut truck." Aside from mentioning that Ella, along with her other siblings, helped to write Joanna's book, "We Are The Gardeners," that was all that the parents shared about their oldest daughter at the time.

That said, her parents have filled in plenty of gaps about her on social media.