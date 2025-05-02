Duke Gaines: The Rare Times We've Seen Chip & Joanna's Teen Son

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines may have five children, but you'd hardly guess it by looking at their social media profiles. While the "Fixer Upper" stars frequently post about each other and their marriage, they mainly keep their kids out of the spotlight. "They're so young and we want to give them the chance to have a normal childhood," Joanna told People in 2016. However, there have been rare times we've seen their oldest son, Drake Gaines; their oldest daughter, Ella Gaines; and even the little ones. Duke Gaines, their third, is no exception.

Born in May 2008, Duke got his driver's license in 2024 — a feat Joanna couldn't help but share with her Instagram followers. "Third time doing this and it still makes mama cry," she captioned the video featuring snippets of her decorating their home for his 16th birthday and of him at the DMV and then driving home. Even though she showed her rarely seen boy, she still only captured him from behind, keeping most of his face from view.

When he was younger, Duke indicated he had inherited his parents' entrepreneurial spirit. He even sold veggies and eggs with his younger sister, Emmie Gaines, out of a truck at one point. Joanna and Chip had no option but to go along. "We printed labels for them, and once a week they go out and sell," Joanna told People in 2019. "They're just like Chip: They don't take no for an answer!" Despite maintaining his privacy, Joanna and Chip have shared snippets of Duke's childhood here and there.

