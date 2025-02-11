Emmie Gaines: Times We've Seen Chip & Joanna's Youngest Daughter

Chip and Joanna Gaines are no strangers to the spotlight, but they have made a conscious effort to keep their children's lives extremely private. The two are parents to five kids — daughters Ella Rose and Emmie Kay and sons Drake, Duke, and Crew. Emmie, their second youngest, was born in January 2010 and, like her siblings, has mostly stayed out of the spotlight. In 2014, the former "Fixer Upper" hosts spoke to Waco's Magazine about wanting to give their children a sense of normalcy. "Right now while they're young, we want to protect them from all this," explained Joanna. "I just don't think they're able to take in the amount, the weight of it." Chip echoed her sentiments. "People expect things from you," he added. "They're looking at you in a slightly different light."

In fact, the pair has even caught a bit of heat after sharing the strict rule their kids have to follow during a 2024 guest appearance on "Today with Hoda & Jenna." They've agreed to limit their kid's access to social media until they turn 18 or enter college. While some may find this approach controversial, Joanna said they're doing it for the sake of their children. "Especially for my girls as they're 14 and almost 17," referring to Emmie and her sister Ella. "Because that's the age of where a lot of things mentally, you're influenced by." Despite this, they've occasionally shared glimpses of their family life, including a few moments featuring their daughter Emmie.