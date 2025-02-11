Emmie Gaines: Times We've Seen Chip & Joanna's Youngest Daughter
Chip and Joanna Gaines are no strangers to the spotlight, but they have made a conscious effort to keep their children's lives extremely private. The two are parents to five kids — daughters Ella Rose and Emmie Kay and sons Drake, Duke, and Crew. Emmie, their second youngest, was born in January 2010 and, like her siblings, has mostly stayed out of the spotlight. In 2014, the former "Fixer Upper" hosts spoke to Waco's Magazine about wanting to give their children a sense of normalcy. "Right now while they're young, we want to protect them from all this," explained Joanna. "I just don't think they're able to take in the amount, the weight of it." Chip echoed her sentiments. "People expect things from you," he added. "They're looking at you in a slightly different light."
In fact, the pair has even caught a bit of heat after sharing the strict rule their kids have to follow during a 2024 guest appearance on "Today with Hoda & Jenna." They've agreed to limit their kid's access to social media until they turn 18 or enter college. While some may find this approach controversial, Joanna said they're doing it for the sake of their children. "Especially for my girls as they're 14 and almost 17," referring to Emmie and her sister Ella. "Because that's the age of where a lot of things mentally, you're influenced by." Despite this, they've occasionally shared glimpses of their family life, including a few moments featuring their daughter Emmie.
Emmie has a creative spirit
Although Chip and Joanna Gaines tend to keep their daughter Emmie out of the spotlight, they've occasionally let fans in on her sweet and charming personality. On Instagram in 2016, Joanna opened up about Emmie's kindhearted nature while sharing a snap of her daughter doodling on a chalkboard with her back to the camera. "I asked Emmie Kay what she would tell everyone as inspiration for the New Year," Joanna wrote in her caption. The girl's response? "[She said,] 'Just be nice. To everyone. And unicorns if they are alive.'" Out of all their kids, it was Emmie who clearly inherited her parents' creativity and natural knack for art. When she was 8, her mother posted a picture of a drawing Emmie made on her bathroom vanity using a non-permanent Sharpie marker (much to Joanna's relief.). It was an image of a box (or a cake?) with a text that read, "Hi God what are you doing?"
Instead of scolding Emmie for vandalizing the counter, Joanna couldn't help but smile at the thought of her daughter speaking to God. "I took a moment and really read what she wrote and thought, 'Well that isn't the worst thing to be permanent,'" she said. It was a moment that made her pause and reflect on the beauty of childlike wonder. "May her faith always stay childlike, and may I remember what she seems to already know," the former HGTV host added.
Emmie has embraced the farm life
While Chip and Joanna Gaines' children all live lavish lives, Emmie Gaines is drawn to the simple joys of farm life. By the time she was eight, she was already helping her father with farm chores and knew how to milk cows. "Sweet Emmie Kay ... always up for learning new things," Chip shared alongside a photo of Emmie hard at work. Aside from tending to farm animals, Emmie has also developed a passion for gardening, following in her famous mother's footsteps. In 2017, Joanna posted a photo of Emmie gathering fresh flowers from their garden to turn into a bouquet. She also showcased Emmie's impressive collection of houseplants. "Emmie Kay's little plant friends," Joanna wrote. "I don't have a clue what her watering schedule is or how she keeps up with all of these cuties but she is proving herself to be quite the #plantlady."
While the couple rarely shares a glimpse of Emmie's face in photos, Chip has allowed fans to catch a rare peek at Emmie in a 2015 tribute for his daughters. On Instagram, he posted a snap of Emmie and her sister Ella Gaines enjoying the sun and breeze during a road trip adventure. "My girls! Unbridled! Untamed! Fearless!" the proud dad captioned his post. Joanna had also described Emmie as a free spirit in a previous Instagram post.
Emmie learned how to bake at a young age
Not only is Emmie Gaines a skilled gardener, but she also knows her way around the kitchen. In 2019, Joanna showcased her daughter's baking skills as Emmie whipped up her own version of chocolate chip cookies. "She was determined to make up her own cookie recipe and I left the kitchen so she could surprise me (and so I wouldn't micromanage her work in the kitchen)," said Joanna. Then 9 years old, Emmie is seen diligently shaping cookie dough cut-outs, with her brother, Crew Gaines, by her side as her little helper. "Let's just say this was one of my favorite cookies I've ever tasted!" Joanna exclaimed. "It was like a perfect blend of a shortbread cookie and chocolate chip cookie topped with a yummy icing."
Baking is a hobby Emmie shares with her mother and sister Ella Gaines. As a child, she often joined Joanna in the family kitchen, helping with everything from measuring ingredients to mixing dough. In 2021, she appeared on "Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines," where she and her older brother, Duke Gaines, assisted Joanna in recreating her favorite mochi, or Japanese rice cake. Emmie took on the task of sprinkling cornstarch on a pasty board and smacking the dough with a rolling pin, while Duke helped by chopping the hotdogs.
Emmie was featured in her mother's children's book
In 2020, Emmie volunteered to take part in her mother's book project by lending her voice to the audio version of Joanna Gaines' "The World Needs Who You Were Made To Be." On Instagram, Joanna shared a photo of the two of them inside a recording studio, with Emmie reading from the pages of her book. "When I asked the kids if any of them wanted to read the book for the audio version, Emmie Kay was the first to raise her hand," the Magnolia host revealed. She also released a clip of daughter's narration, while expressing her excitement over the book's release. "This book is a reminder to everyone, young and old, that no matter who you are, where you're from, or what your story is, the world needs YOU. I hope you enjoy this animated version of the book narrated by Emmie Kay," Joanna gushed.
Emmie seems to enjoy helping out with family projects, as she has also appeared in several episodes of her parents' hit HGTV series "Fixer Upper." In 2018, she worked alongside Chip on a home renovation project by helping him lay tiles on a kitchen wall. She and Ella also accompanied their father for a tour of their backyard at their expansive farmhouse in Waco, Texas. Emmie showcased her playful side when she dared her dad eat some chicken feed during the episode. "That's nasty," she said after Chip played along (via People).
Emmie turned 15 in 2025
Gone is the shy little girl fans saw grow up on HGTV's "Fixer Upper"; Chip and Joanna Gaines' youngest daughter, Emmie Gaines, is now a full-fledged teenager! On Instagram in January 2025, Joanna shared a heartwarming tribute for Emmie as she celebrated her daughter's 15th birthday. "She gets her drivers permit tomorrow ... How is our baby girl already 15?" the Magnolia Network founder gushed. "Emmie Kay is JOY. She is FUN. She is ever so LOVELY," the proud mom continued. "What a gift she is to our family. Happy Birthday EK!"
The post featured clips from Emmie's birthday celebration at home, along with pictures of her as a baby. Later, she is seen walking into their dining room, where Joanna surprised her with gifts and an elaborate birthday lunch set-up. Though Emmie's back was to the camera, it was clear that she had grown up a lot in recent years. She was wearing a printed hoodie with dark jeans and matching Adidas sneakers. Fans in the comments section couldn't help but gush over the private teen. "Time is a thief," wrote interior designer Karan Barton. "Wasn't it yesterday she was this tiny little thing?" Another said, "Such a beautiful celebration for her. I remember watching her when her boots covered her entire legs. So tiny they all were."