The Shady Truth Of '70s Sitcom Stars

Bob Hogan charmed the pants off America as the titular military leader in "Hogan's Heroes," the long-running CBS sitcom which concluded in 1971. But behind that family-friendly exterior, the actor — who also had a short-lived eponymous show later that same decade — was a sexual deviant.

Indeed, Crane not only bedded a vast number of women while married, but he also often captured these encounters on camera. And he was more than happy to share this side of him with his fellow cast members, including 17-year-old Richard Dawson. In 2002, the latter recalled to ABC News how he was first pulled aside by the funnyman and shown his pornographic exploits.

"The first 10 or 15 minutes, it was very interesting," Dawson remarked. "Unnerving. I gotta tell you: it was a little shocking to see Colonel Hogan au naturel. Couldn't watch "Hogan's" the same way again after that." Of course, Crane's life also ended in lurid circumstances when he was brutally murdered in 1978. Although John Henry Carpenter, a close friend, was charged with homicide in the 1990s, he was later acquitted, and several decades on, his death remains one of Hollywood's biggest unsolved mysteries.