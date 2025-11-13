Senator Marco Rubio's Marriage Is Bursting With Red Flags

Happily ever after? The story goes that Marco and Jeanette Rubio first met through friends. They were 19 and 17 years old, respectively. Their first date turned out to be a group affair to see the movie "Robin Hood." According to Jeanette, however, it wasn't exactly love at first sight. "Throughout the whole movie he would start talking to me, which I thought was a little annoying," she told Politico in 2012.

Fortunately, Jeanette ultimately did give him another chance, and the relationship proved to go to the distance. Still, there was one hiccup. While attending school in Miami, Marco developed a taste for the nightlife. In the confines of his book, "American Son," Marco revealed that Jeanette gave him an ultimatum: it was either her or the club. Initially, he picked the latter. It wasn't long, however, until he came to a realization while standing in the midst of a foam party. "As I contemplated my predicament, I looked down at my shoes. They were perfectly white. They had been black when I arrived ... Maybe because I took it as a sign the life I was leading was phony and unsustainable or just that I had suddenly found myself wearing white shoes, a South Beach fashion faux pas, I left the club and found the nearest pay phone," he wrote about the pivotal moment in his life (via Business Insider). The couple tied the knot three years later.