Tragic Details About Faith Hill & Tim McGraw's Daughter Gracie
As the eldest of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's three daughters, Gracie McGraw has had a lot of opportunities. However, being country music royalty hasn't protected her from life's adversities. On the contrary, being born to famous parents has put her under a microscope that hasn't always been fair to her. Gracie may have inherited Tim and Hill's musical genes, but her talent hasn't stopped the media from branding her a nepo baby.
Besides, Gracie can rarely express any opinion without social media bringing up Tim and Hill. That became evident ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, when she came under fire for expressing progressive views on her socials. "I just want to throw this out there because I've noticed some rhetoric around my political views and how they tie in with my parents, but let me say this," she wrote in an Instagram Story in October 2024 (via Parade). "I am my own human ... nothing I do has anything to do with my parents unless it is states [sic] as such."
Her parents have been nothing but supportive of the off-Broadway star and what she stands for, though. "She makes me proud every day because she's such a strong, independent young lady who speaks her mind," Tim told People in 2020. "And she makes me proud every day of the way she lives her life." Beyond the weight of carrying her parents' legacy on her shoulders, Gracie has also faced other obstacles due to the intersection of her personal and public life.
Gracie McGraw suffers from PCOS
Gracie McGraw lives with a medical condition that has affected her life in myriad ways. In March 2022, she revealed she had been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome. Commonly referred to as PCOS, a condition that impacts reproductive hormonal production and causes symptoms ranging from weight gain, acne, irregular periods, and infertility. Women who suffer from PCOS are also at a higher risk of developing diabetes and high blood pressure.
McGraw sought medical help after experiencing a sudden weight gain that made her suspect something was off. "During my appointment with my endocrinologist I realized that may had been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post (via Hello!). She also revealed she had been put on two weight-loss drugs, Ozempic and Qsymia, per Business Insider.
The latter, an appetite suppressant, is frequently prescribed to treat PCOS-related symptoms. A year later, an Instagram user took a jab at McGraw after she shared a bikini photo that showed her looking considerably thinner. McGraw paired the post with the caption, "It's a gorgeous day for narcissism!" to which the commenter replied, "And Ozempic!" (via People). McGraw didn't let it slide. "Yes. I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out. No need to accuse when I have been open about it," she replied.
Gracie McGraw suffers from ADHD and mental health issues
Gracie McGraw also suffers from ADHD, a disorder characterized by inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. The symptoms can affect patients in different ways, from academic performance to personal relationships. In McGraw's case, her ADHD impacted her mental health in ways beyond the condition itself. "I have really bad ADHD and in turn, anxiety and depression," she told Kinship in October 2023. She revealed she had been put on medication for ADHD that year, after being off of it for some time.
McGraw noted that her dog, a poodle named Baz Luhrmann, also helps keep her ADHD symptoms under control. "Being able to have something that is always there and you have to take responsibility for... It's also helped me keep my s**t clean, keep my stuff together," she added. Baz has also given McGraw a sense of home that she has lacked all of her life. "I grew up [going] with my parents on tour all the time ... So, having him wherever I am makes me feel really grounded," she said.
In the Instagram post in which she revealed her PCOS diagnosis, McGraw shared how her mental health journey intersected with her physical health recovery. "I don't think that I would have ever allowed myself to go to a doctors appointment like this unless I had taken the correct steps toward my mental health," she said. "Because as much as physical health is important, mental goes hand [in] hand."
Gracie McGraw had her sexuality dissected in the media
In June 2025, Gracie McGraw celebrated Pride Month with an Instagram Story that generated some confusion in the media. "Everyone get more gay now! Happy freaking pride. I love being queer," she wrote. After her post, reports about her supposedly coming out began to sprout, a claim that she said was inaccurate. "Let me be VERY clear here...... I've been an out and proud queer, bisexual woman and I wouldn't have it any other way," she said in a subsequent Instagram Story (via The Blast), labeling the reports as clickbait.
However, Gracie's Pride post and its coverage seemingly brought her sexuality to the mainstream, opening the door for bigoted attacks on her social media. "Who gives a s**t what your sexual preference is — do something good with your life!" one netizen gratuitously commented on a completely unrelated Instagram video from 2022. In a June 2025 post in which she shared pictures with two friends whom she referred to as her "wives," Gracie received some more hateful reactions.
"Praying for your parents. They didn't deserve this..." one user wrote. Despite naysayers bringing up her parents, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have previously shown support for LGBTQ+ rights. After country singer Chely Wright received intense backlash for coming out as a lesbian, Hill was among the few who supported her, she told HuffPost in 2012. Tim, for his part, visited a school after a 13-year-old died by suicide after homophobic bullying and appeared in a 2011 comedy from LGBTQ+ director Abe Sylvia.