Senator John Thune's Marriage Has Been Haunted By Divorce Rumors

Republican Senate Majority Leader Senator John Thune once deemed Democrats "divorced from reality" over government spending. Maybe he had the D-word on the brain because of chatter about the state of his marriage, and little did he know that his endorsement of a very specific type of government spending would further damage his rep someday.

Thune woke up to a nightmare of his own making after making just one little tweak to the funding bill that effectively ended the long, drawn-out, sad saga that was the 2025 government shutdown. As reported by Politico, Thune's provision would allow Republicans who unknowingly had their phone records seized as part of former special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election to sue the government and collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in compensation. Suffice to say, merely overnight, the public figure became that much more — er, um, popular...?

Alas, it wasn't too terribly long ago that it was Thune's marriage that was the subject of news headlines everywhere. Back in 2004, shortly after he won the U.S. Senate election in South Dakota, rumors started flying that his longtime wife and mother of his two daughters, Kimberley Thune (née Weems), had either already filed for divorce or was making plans to file for divorce. Eventually, things got so bad that Thune's campaign manager, Dick Wadhams, had to set the story straight once and for all. "The rumor is totally and completely false. It is untrue. It just shows that there are still a bunch of folks out there who hate John Thune and are believing their own crap," Wadhams told an inquiring reporter for Roll Call's Heard on the Hill. So much for that old "where there's smoke, there's fire" adage.