Emma Watson Was Never The Same After Harry Potter

For a generation of people, Emma Watson has been omnipresent in the pop culture zeitgeist thanks to her iconic portrayal of Hermione Granger in the cinematic adaptation of J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" book series. Her lack of buck teeth notwithstanding, Watson may have been the perfect actress to bring Granger to the big screen. Rowling herself was on board with the casting from the start, despite having been more worried about that part than any other before production on the first film began, recalling in "The Women of Harry Potter" featurette, "I spoke to Emma on the phone. She was very young. I think she was 10. And I thought, 'You are going to be able to play a very bright, articulate girl with conviction because that's who you are.'"

After eight "Potter" films, memorable performances in films like "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" and the live-action remake of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," an Ivy League education, her advocacy for women around the world, notable forays into high fashion, high-profile relationships, and two-plus decades of media coverage, Watson has shown herself to be much more than the "brightest witch of her age." The childhood she spent in the Wizarding World was simply the catalyst for her evolution as a performer and a force for good in the world. Here are some of the ways her life has changed since leaving Hermione behind.