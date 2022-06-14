Tom Hanks Absolutely Slams One His Most Famous Roles

Tom Hanks is a seasoned Hollywood veteran who just seems like an all-around good guy. Is it just us or does it seem like Hanks starred in only good movies? From "Forrest Gump" to "Saving Private Ryan," the actor has proven time and time again that there's nothing he can't do. At the ripe age of 65, it's safe to say that Hanks still has a lot of movie magic in him, and fans are just waiting to see what he does next.

There have been several memorable roles that Hanks has played throughout his career, and while fans have their favorites, so does Hanks. During an interview with "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Hanks revealed his three favorite roles, which are not super surprising. The star listed "Cloud Atlas," "A League of Their Own," and "Cast Away," as his top three. For "Cloud Atlas," Hanks said he loved shooting in Germany, adding, that he loved the work. He explained, "We were part of this big, massive ensemble of fantastic people who were just trying to do the hardest, best work on a deep throw."

He loved "A League of Their Own" for other reasons — basically because he got to play baseball all summer. As for "Cast Away," Hanks called the project was thrilling. "We were out in the middle of the ocean trying to grab shots," he shared. "We were out in Fiji, and my whole family was with me. Nothing but adventures every single day." But there's one role that the star didn't particularly enjoy.