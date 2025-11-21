8 Actors Who Left Emily In Paris, Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Emily in Paris" might not be one of Netflix's most critically acclaimed series, but it's undoubtedly one of the most popular. The story of a Chicagoan marketing exec who builds an entirely new life after moving to a firm in the French capital, and brainchild of "Sex and the City" showrunner Darren Star, is now on its fifth season, making it one of the longest-running comedy dramas on the streaming platform.

The show has made a star of Lily Collins (previously best known for her rocky relationship with her famous dad Phil Collins), who's picked up both Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominations for her portrayal of leading lady Emily Cooper. A cast of breakout co-stars, including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as demanding boss Sylvie, Ashley Park as Emily's BFF Mindy, and Samuel Arnold as sarcastic colleague Julien, has also helped to reel in audiences looking for easygoing comfort viewing.

But not every actor who graces its idealistic, and some would say ridiculously stereotypical, world does so for so long. Whether through their own volition or the whims of the writing team, here's a look at eight actors who've said au revoir to the cross-cultural hit (as well as one who nearly did).