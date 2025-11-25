Millie Bobby Brown's 'Inappropriate' SAG Awards Outfit Ignited A Brutal Internet War

"Who is dressing Millie Bobby Brown?" This was the question half the Internet seemed to be asking when the young actor walked the red carpet at the 26th Annual SAG Awards looking surprisingly grown-up for her age. The "Stranger Things" breakout star was nominated, alongside the rest of the cast, for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, and Brown was tapped to present the award for best performance by a female actor in a comedy series too. Rather than leaning into the classic red carpet look, the "Enola Holmes" star, then 15, surprised everyone by showing up in a custom Louis Vuitton ensemble featuring a white coat dress and cropped trousers. She accessorized the glamorous outfit with a giant brooch and a sparkling diamond necklace, along with a silver watch and matching satin pointed-toe heels.

Steve Granitz/Getty

For the look, Brown worked with her fashion stylist Thomas Carter Philips, to bring her red-carpet vision to life. "It's everything I kind of wanted," the star excitedly told People TV. "I definitely wanted to go for a masculine, but very feminine look, and they got it just right, as usual." But fans clearly had strong reactions to her matronly ensemble, with many deeming it inappropriate. "She looks twice her age!" one user exclaimed on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another chimed in, saying the white dress made her look "40 with step kids from her third marriage." Plenty of others loved her outfit, though. "She looks beautiful! Very mature and classy look," one user gushed. Another shot back: "You all are acting like you've never seen other teens dress like this. Millie can wear what she wants, she doesn't need your approval." Say it louder!