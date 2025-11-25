Millie Bobby Brown's 'Inappropriate' SAG Awards Outfit Ignited A Brutal Internet War
"Who is dressing Millie Bobby Brown?" This was the question half the Internet seemed to be asking when the young actor walked the red carpet at the 26th Annual SAG Awards looking surprisingly grown-up for her age. The "Stranger Things" breakout star was nominated, alongside the rest of the cast, for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, and Brown was tapped to present the award for best performance by a female actor in a comedy series too. Rather than leaning into the classic red carpet look, the "Enola Holmes" star, then 15, surprised everyone by showing up in a custom Louis Vuitton ensemble featuring a white coat dress and cropped trousers. She accessorized the glamorous outfit with a giant brooch and a sparkling diamond necklace, along with a silver watch and matching satin pointed-toe heels.
For the look, Brown worked with her fashion stylist Thomas Carter Philips, to bring her red-carpet vision to life. "It's everything I kind of wanted," the star excitedly told People TV. "I definitely wanted to go for a masculine, but very feminine look, and they got it just right, as usual." But fans clearly had strong reactions to her matronly ensemble, with many deeming it inappropriate. "She looks twice her age!" one user exclaimed on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another chimed in, saying the white dress made her look "40 with step kids from her third marriage." Plenty of others loved her outfit, though. "She looks beautiful! Very mature and classy look," one user gushed. Another shot back: "You all are acting like you've never seen other teens dress like this. Millie can wear what she wants, she doesn't need your approval." Say it louder!
Her 2025 SAG Awards outfit also caused a stir
Five years after her initial controversial red carpet moment, Millie Bobby Brown returned to the SAG Awards with another buzz-worthy look — this time, as a newly married woman rocking a completely different aesthetic. The young actor, who had only recently turned 21, debuted a fresh, platinum blonde 'do, styled in a sleek braided bun with a few loose strands to frame her face. She wore a Louis Vuitton peach-colored dress with a cowl neckline and a flowing open back, paired with delicate silver accessories and gold, open-toed heels.
After walking the red carpet, the "Stranger Things" star was joined by husband Jake Bongiovi at the ceremony itself, looking sharp and dapper in a classic black tuxedo. The happy couple wed in 2024 after getting engaged when Brown was just 19, and share one child. Unfortunately, fans were divided once again — many thought her outfit made the Netflix star look significantly older, while others felt the pale tones just drained Brown's complexion. "This is not her color palette," one such critic wrote on Reddit. Seriously, when will this poor girl catch a break?
Others reckoned it was just a cheap imitation of Anya Taylor Joy's stunning 2025 Golden Globes look — from the bleached hair down to the chic peach dress. A few even suggested Brown should fire her stylist and find herself a better glam team. "The dress looks like a bridesmaid's dress, the hair is too light and washes her out, the makeup is too harsh, and the posing is so awkward that it feels like the dress is wearing her," one Redditor noted. But others enthused that the actor ate the look up and owned the red carpet. No doubt Bongiovi was similarly obsessed.