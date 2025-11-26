The OG Cast Of Everybody Loves Raymond Is Unrecognizable Now

The cast of "Everybody Loves Raymond" looks a lot different than it did when they were delivering laughs to millions of Americans each week. If you recall, the half-hour comedy, starring comic Ray Romano, aired on CBS for nearly a decade after premiering in 1996. The show followed the hijinks of sports writer Raymond Barone and his meddlesome, intrusive family (mom, dad, and brother), who lived directly across the street and took advantage of their proximity on a near-daily basis. The beloved comedy was a ratings magnet, which warranted Romano $1.8 million an episode in the latter seasons.

Although "Everybody Loves Raymond" has been off the air for over 20 years, the OG cast has a reunion planned for November 2025 that will surely delight the show's devoted fanbase. According to TV Insider, Romano will join Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Madylin Sweeten, Sullivan Sweeten, and more for "Everybody Loves Raymond: The 30th Anniversary Special," which will air on CBS. Unfortunately, their reunion will be a bit bittersweet, as three of the main stars of "Everybody Loves Raymond" have died. They are Peter Boyle, Doris Roberts, and Sawyer Sweeten, who played Romano's onscreen father, mother, and son, respectively. However, fans will surely appreciate the insights from the remaining cast members, who've changed a great deal since the show went off the air.

Here's what they look like today.