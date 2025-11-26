The OG Cast Of Everybody Loves Raymond Is Unrecognizable Now
The cast of "Everybody Loves Raymond" looks a lot different than it did when they were delivering laughs to millions of Americans each week. If you recall, the half-hour comedy, starring comic Ray Romano, aired on CBS for nearly a decade after premiering in 1996. The show followed the hijinks of sports writer Raymond Barone and his meddlesome, intrusive family (mom, dad, and brother), who lived directly across the street and took advantage of their proximity on a near-daily basis. The beloved comedy was a ratings magnet, which warranted Romano $1.8 million an episode in the latter seasons.
Although "Everybody Loves Raymond" has been off the air for over 20 years, the OG cast has a reunion planned for November 2025 that will surely delight the show's devoted fanbase. According to TV Insider, Romano will join Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Madylin Sweeten, Sullivan Sweeten, and more for "Everybody Loves Raymond: The 30th Anniversary Special," which will air on CBS. Unfortunately, their reunion will be a bit bittersweet, as three of the main stars of "Everybody Loves Raymond" have died. They are Peter Boyle, Doris Roberts, and Sawyer Sweeten, who played Romano's onscreen father, mother, and son, respectively. However, fans will surely appreciate the insights from the remaining cast members, who've changed a great deal since the show went off the air.
Here's what they look like today.
Ray Romano
Ray Romano was in his late 30s when "Everybody Loves Raymond" premiered in 1996. And though he looks very different now than he did then, thanks to his graying hair and beard, he definitely doesn't look like he'll be 70 years old in just a few short years. Despite the fact that he's found the fountain of youth, he's still not keen on rebooting the show that put him on the map. "I'm just a little protective of Everybody Loves Raymond," Romano told Yahoo! Entertainment. "Just because it was very personal to me."
Patricia Heaton
For the duration of Patricia Heaton's run on "Everybody Loves Raymond," her fiery red hair matched the fiery spirit of her character, Debra Barone, who was known for her no-nonsense attitude (especially when it came to her nosy mother-in-law, Marie Barone). However, Heaton has long since let go of her crimson crown, allowing her hair to fade to the majestic shade of gray she's sported for several years now. If "ELR" is your only reference to Heaton, then seeing her all-gray mane might make you do a double take. Fortunately, she's instantly recognizable once you notice her signature, mega-watt smile!
Brad Garrett
Brad Garrett played Ray Romano's onscreen brother, Robert Barone. For the better part of a decade, he sulked his way through scenes when Romano's character would get undue attention from their overbearing family. Which, by the way, was basically every episode! For the entirety of the show, Garrett towered over his TV family, cementing his tall stature and inky black hair in the audience's memories. These days, however, Garrett's hair is considerably lighter, thanks to the salt and pepper thing he has going on. The beloved star is also sometimes seen wearing a cool pair of spectacles, like in the photo above.
Sullivan Sweeten
The actors who were adults during "Everybody Loves Raymond" have changed a great deal over the years, but Sullivan Sweeten, whose twin brother, Sawyer Sweeten, tragically died by suicide in 2015, has had one of the most stunning transformations since the show ended. And that's mainly because, at the time, he and his brother were bright-eyed, blond-haired children. If you recall, Sullivan and Sawyer played the roles of Raymond and Debra Barone's twin boys, Michael and Geoffrey Barone, who, despite their young age, always knew how to give their parents a run for their money. Today, Sawyer obviously looks a lot different, as he sports a short brown haircut, facial hair, and eyeglasses.
Madilyn Sweeten
Madylin Sweeten, the real-life and onscreen big sister of Sawyer and Sullivan Sweeten, has, hands down, had the most dramatic transformation since "Everybody Loves Raymond" concluded. When she played Ally Barone, Debra and Raymond Barone's oldest child and only daughter, she was a young girl and preteen who sported long blond hair and a bright smile. These days, however, Madylin is nearly completely unrecognizable, as she's ditched her natural blond hair to become a bona fide brunette, shifting between brown and red tones at will. Basically, Madylin is a total bombshell today!