Everything We Know About Olivia Nuzzi, The Writer Behind The RFK Jr. Affair Rumors

Former political journalist and the woman behind the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. affair rumors, Olivia Nuzzi, is back in the headlines following the announcement of her new book, "American Canto," set to drop on December 2, 2025. As evidenced in an excerpt from the book, exclusively obtained by Vanity Fair (where Nuzzi now works as West Coast editor), it reads much like a tell-all about the alleged digital relationship between herself and the married politician, brain worm and all — sans any actual name-dropping.

Nuzzi first became the subject of intense scrutiny in September 2024, during the height of the United States presidential election, after it was revealed that she had been personally involved with the former presidential hopeful turned Donald Trump supporter and eventual United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, at the same time her former employer, New York magazine, had entrusted her to report on said presidential race. According to a statement issued by the magazine on September 19, 2024, upon conducting an investigation of Nuzzi's coverage, they "found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias." They placed her on leave, anyway. "Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign," the statement read. "We regret this violation of our readers' trust."

In October 2024, she was permanently stripped of her position. "Nuzzi is a uniquely talented writer, and we have been proud to publish her work over her nearly eight years as our Washington Correspondent. We wish her the best," New York magazine said in a statement to its readers. So, who exactly is the woman who was so publicly ousted from her job after being entangled in a scandal that brutally rocked RFK Jr.'s reputation? Here's everything we know about Nuzzi.