Scandals That Have Brutally Rocked Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Reputation

This article discusses sexual assault and drug addiction.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has experienced plenty of tragedies, but he has also lived a life of extreme privilege, which arguably allowed him to get away with a lot more than your run-of-the-mill person. From receiving a slap on the wrist for heroin possession when working for the government to repeatedly spewing racially insensitive remarks across the board, the Independent presidential candidate has left a trail of scandals in his path. Some are less serious, albeit bizarre, like the controversy surrounding whether he ate a dog in Korea.

Others are much more harrowing — like sexual assault allegations brought forth in July 2024 by a former nanny. According to many who know him, Kennedy has always faced life without fear of consequences — partly because he was raised to believe there were none. "Like all the rest of us, Bobby grew up feeling that being a Kennedy you could do virtually anything you wanted," his cousin Chris Lawford said in the 1984 book, "The Kennedys: An American Drama" (via Vanity Fair).

Their upbringing had plus and minus sides. "It was good because you got away with things other people wouldn't dream of; it was bad because it destroyed your sense of what was worth doing," Lawford added. Kennedy has since quit drugs and put his issues with the law behind him. Nowadays, he's mostly sparking controversy over his anti-vax stances and for promoting a host of conspiracy theories. Despite all the backlash he has received, Kennedy shows no signs of slowing down.