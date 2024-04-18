What Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Six Children Are Doing Now

When it comes to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s relationship with the rest of the Kennedy family, for the most part (at least, of late), we tend to hear about his fractured ties to his siblings. However, he's also a father of six — and while we're not sure how they feel about the controversy he can't seem to shake, it certainly seems they've been pretty close over the years. One thing we're not quite as sure about? What RFK Jr.'s kids do.

Through his marriages to first wife, Emily Black and second wife, Mary Richardson, who tragically died in 2012, RFK Jr. has welcomed six children: with the former, Robert Francis "Bobby" Kennedy III and Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy; and with the latter, Conor Kennedy, Kyra Kennedy, William Finbar "Finn" Kennedy, and Aidan Kennedy. Over the years, many of the 2024 presidential hopeful's kids have dabbled in politics and climate activism, no doubt following the lead of their father. Many of them have also been involved in the entertainment business in some way.

Having said that, possibly what stands out most about RFK Jr.'s kids is that we don't always know what they're up to, even with their impressive connections and careers of their own. With that in mind, we're taking a look at the careers of RFK Jr.'s kids, in order of what we know.