Taylor Swift's Ex Conor Kennedy Gets Candid About His Involvement In Ukraine War

Conor Kennedy fought for his beliefs, quite literally. Moved by the devastating news out of Ukraine over the past year, the 28-year-old divulged in an October Instagram post that he enlisted in Ukraine's International Legion of foreign fighters. Not wanting to worry loved ones or receive special treatment, Kennedy shared that he only "told one person here where I was, and I told one person there my real name." Although he admitted to lacking previous military experience, Kennedy wrote, "I could carry heavy things and learned fast. I was also willing to die there. So they soon agreed to send me to the northeastern front."

Having made it back safe and sound, Kennedy gave a special shout-out to his fellow Legionnaires, dubbing them "true freedom fighters." Kennedy wrote of his comrades, "I'll always owe them for their example," adding that although his time in Ukraine was abbreviated, he would gladly "take all the risks we took over again." Moreover, Kennedy wanted to share his story to galvanize others into action. "Every day, someone there sacrifices everything for a lasting peace. They can't be asked to act alone," he wrote.

Previously best known in the public eye for his mighty familial connections (he is Robert F. Kennedy's grandson, after all) and 2012 rollercoaster romance with Taylor Swift, per Us Weekly, it's safe to say Kennedy is carving a respectable legacy all his own.