The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Shares Troubling Details From His Trip To Ukraine

Updates on the situation on the ground in Ukraine sometimes come from the sources you'd expect, like the newspaper or cable news, and sometimes from sources you wouldn't think about, like social media or star of MTV's "The Challenge" Johnny Bananas. The war in Ukraine has inspired people all over the world to volunteer their help. Some people, like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, are raising money. Some are attending protests or raising awareness. And some, like Johnny, are offering their help in person.

Johnny Bananas joined a humanitarian convoy with the Humanosh Foundation, according to TMZ, and split his time between Poland and Ukraine helping refugees. The reality star told TMZ in a video message that being in the country gave him a new perspective, and that he thinks most Americans don't realize how lucky they are. Now he's back with another message for the people back home, and the details he's sharing are heartbreaking, to say the least.