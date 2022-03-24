The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Shares Troubling Details From His Trip To Ukraine
Updates on the situation on the ground in Ukraine sometimes come from the sources you'd expect, like the newspaper or cable news, and sometimes from sources you wouldn't think about, like social media or star of MTV's "The Challenge" Johnny Bananas. The war in Ukraine has inspired people all over the world to volunteer their help. Some people, like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, are raising money. Some are attending protests or raising awareness. And some, like Johnny, are offering their help in person.
Johnny Bananas joined a humanitarian convoy with the Humanosh Foundation, according to TMZ, and split his time between Poland and Ukraine helping refugees. The reality star told TMZ in a video message that being in the country gave him a new perspective, and that he thinks most Americans don't realize how lucky they are. Now he's back with another message for the people back home, and the details he's sharing are heartbreaking, to say the least.
Johnny Bananas got candid about the war in Ukraine
Popular MTV star Johnny Bananas described his experience helping Ukrainian refugees on the Polish border to Page Six on a FaceTime call, and he didn't sugarcoat it. "People are warming themselves by trash cans that are on fire and [using] makeshift tents," he said. "These people had families, they had homes, they had jobs. And here they are a week later with nothing." Bananas also told the outlet he thinks he "slept a total of six hours" since arriving in Ukraine and explained how "harrowing" some of his experience had been. The outlet reported that Johnny is now back home in Los Angeles.
Many celebrities have been offering support through fundraising and awareness campaigns, but Johnny is not the only one who's actually been in the country. Most notably perhaps, Maks Chmerkovskiy of "Dancing With the Stars," who is Ukrainian himself, has returned to Poland to help refugees after documenting his escape from Ukraine on social media. As of this writing, the dancer is still in Poland, where he revealed he would be giving a speech for the nonprofit organization, Global Empowerment Mission.