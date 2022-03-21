The Real Reason Maksim Chmerkovskiy Just Returned To Poland

It didn't take long for Maksim Chmerkovskiy to return to Poland, even though he was so desperately trying to leave Europe only a few short weeks ago. Chmerkovskiy admitted in an interview with CNN that he couldn't help but feel "survivor's remorse," which is why he's now back in Poland helping with refugee relief efforts. The "DWTS" pro dancer took to his Instagram account once again to update his fans and followers on how he plans to help those Ukrainians who have been displaced by Russian President Vladimir Putin's war. Chmerkovskiy explained that his family has started a charitable organization called Baranova 27, which was named after their street address in their hometown of Odessa. Chmerkovskiy also said he has been working with Bethenny Frankel's BStrong, which has had its own successful strategy for helping Ukraine.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Chmerkovskiy added, "Humanitarian crisis is getting worse. People are getting hurt worse. There are more people hurt, and there are more people affected ... Tune out, go to church, spend time with your family. Do your thing. But please, come back to us and come back to realization that a lot of people still need our help, and we should continue providing this support, because we now showed Ukraine as a world, that we can all do it together, and we have to continue probably doing that." In other words, this sounds like a humanitarian mission that remains very close to Chmerkovskiy's heart.