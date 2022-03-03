Bethenny Frankel Has Her Own Strategy For Helping Ukraine

Bethenny Frankel has closely been following the situation unfolding in Ukraine ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his invasion into his neighboring country during the early hours of February 24. Just like the rest of the world, the former "Real Housewives of New York" star took to her Twitter account to share her concerns about the matter, writing, "Waking up to these horrible images from Ukraine is so unsettling. The world has been in a state of unrest for so long & has faced so much struggle these past few years from natural disasters to a pandemic to war...it's truly defeating. This is a crisis where I feel helpless."

Since then, Frankel hasn't wasted a second in helping refugees trying to cross the border from Ukraine to Poland with her BStrong initiative, an organization that has partnered with the nonprofit Global Empowerment Mission, which helps with natural disaster relief in all corners of the world. Frankel's BStrong has sent aid to Texas after the state battled power and heat outages in February 2021, per Page Six, and even sent over teams to help battle Australia's bushfires in early 2020 as detailed by the Daily Mail. With that said, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Frankel now has her own strategy for helping the people of Ukraine.