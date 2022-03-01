Celebs Who Have Been Friendly With Putin

It took only hours for Russian President Vladimir Putin to become vilified worldwide when he launched a surprise invasion of the Ukraine in February 2022. As of this writing, his motives remain unclear, whether they be in response to NATO's steady encroachment of Russia, a "desire to return his country to the glory days of Soviet Union superpower," per the Los Angeles Times, or if he's simply a "ruthless megalomaniac with a giant imperialist agenda," as an international affairs professor told The New Yorker.

Whatever the cause, suffice to say that this unprovoked attack is but one entry in Putin's lengthy list of heavily criticized despotic directives, albeit a big one. Since taking Russia's top office in 2000, his iron grip on the country has become tighter as he imposed restrictions on the media, arrested protesters defying his power, and even jailed his political critics, including opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who was nearly assassinated during his exile in Germany. It's little wonder that the tally of Putin's enemies is huge, not only within Russian borders but around the globe.

Which makes it all the more perplexing to discover he has no shortage of friends in high places, including a few famous folks that at times have dominated pop culture water-cooler chatter. Donald Trump's continued praise of Putin is legion, while former action hero Steven Seagal's association with the Russian leader swelled into an unlikely bromance. But several other celebrities have surprisingly had the occasion to bask in Vladimir Putin's authoritarian glow, with some even gushing to the press about that experience.