What Is Vladimir Putin's Relationship Really Like With Donald Trump?

It's no secret that ex-President Donald Trump has had his share of contentious relationships and ongoing feuds. Whether it's from members of the Republican party who subsequently backed his time in office (some of whom now want to distance themselves from him), career GOP politicians who stood by the mantra of "never Trump," or opposition from those outside the nexus of the conservative voter base, it's safe to say that Trump has made his fair share of adversaries. But one relationship Trump carried out through the course of his four-year stint in the White House has perhaps been his most controversial: that of his ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin, who recently reignited news coverage of his Trump connection during the 2021 G7 Summit in London.

As for Trump's relationship with Putin during his presidency, he said simply, "I like Putin, he likes me" (per CNN).

So what does Putin have to say about Trump now, and does he have any thoughts as to how he anticipates U.S.-Russian relations will under Trump's successor, President Joe Biden? Keep on reading below to find out all about it.