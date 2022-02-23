Donald Trump's Latest Political Statement Proves He's Still A Magnet For Controversy

In an interview with the New York Post, Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden's presidential rule, calling it one of the worst presidential terms ever. "If you took the worst five presidencies together, it would not be equal to what's happening to this country," he said in the interview.

Trump expressed concern over the rising energy prices and criticized Biden for pulling out from Afghanistan. "Can you imagine taking the military out first? And giving up that big, beautiful Bagram Air Base that's just an hour from China?" he asked. "It was the single biggest embarrassment in our history." When asked whether Biden would finish his term, Trump said that he didn't know. "But we are being systematically destroyed," he added. "We are no longer feared, respected, or even liked." The former president also boasted of his relationship with Russia's Vladimir Putin. "I got along great with Putin," he said. "I like him, I respect him. He's doing his thing, but our people aren't doing theirs," he said. Trump also went in on former German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the interview.

Trump could just be a step away from announcing himself for 2024, and could be testing the waters by stirring up controversy once again. According to Insider, others — such as Republican Sen. Tim Scott, who suggested he was open to being Trump's mate in 2024 — are bracing up for his reelection campaign too.