People Are Furious With Biden Over This Gesture At Fallen Troops Ceremony

After an already stressful several weeks, President Biden has found himself in the hot seat once again. His recent decision to withdraw U.S Troops from Afghanistan was met with fierce backlash. Critics questioned the timing of the president's decision, especially as it corresponded with the Taliban's swift rise to power over Kabul and the rest of Afghanistan.

As U.S troops were departing the country, chaos ensued in Kabul as thousands of Afghans attempted to evacuate the country rather than live under the Taliban's regime. One of them was Zaki Anwari, a 17-year-old soccer player from Afghanistan, who tragically fell to his death as he was clinging to the wings of an evacuating plane, desperate to leave the country (via The New York Times).

Just days later, on August 26, a terror attack took place outside Kabul's airport, resulting in 13 U.S service members' death, along with over 60 Afghans, per AP News. Biden and first lady, Jill Biden, attended a ceremony at Dover Air Base Force for the 13 fallen soldiers, but many felt Biden was being disrespectful. Here's why.