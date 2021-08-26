Cut Audio From Biden's Recent Presser Sparks Heated Chatter

President Joe Biden spoke to the press on August 24 at a cybersecurity event — an event that had nothing to do with the complicated situation unfolding in Afghanistan — according to a video shared by the New York Post. He thanked the press for being there and then said, "We're going to go private now." But NBC News correspondent Peter Alexander asked a question anyway: "If Americans are still in Afghanistan after the [August 31 withdrawal] deadline, what will you do?"

At first, Biden ignored the question — arguably the correct response, since he said he wasn't going to take more questions. But Alexander asked again. Then the mic cut off (because the meeting was ending). Though the video continues with no sound, you can see Biden say something in response with a slight grin. Alexander later tweeted Biden's response: "You'll be the first person I call." (A White House transcript confirms Biden's remark.)

Of course, the internet is abuzz with responses to this exchange — here's what folks had to say.