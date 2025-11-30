NYC Mayor Eric Adams' Girlfriend Tracey Collins Has A Shady Past

While Zohran Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji's age gap might raise a few eyebrows, it's nowhere near as scandalous as the accusations lobbed at Eric Adams — Mamdani's predecessor as New York mayor — and Adams' significant other.

Adams has earned a reputation for being notoriously out of office — all while, ironically, still in office. "I was a little boy that had a dream of traveling the globe. And I'm living out that dream," he proudly declared during a press conference in December 2023. (Enter: the untold truth of Eric Adams.) Unfortunately, it was that same love of travel that also greatly contributed to his high-profile indictment on federal corruption charges, including bribery, campaign finance violations, and conspiracy offenses. While the investigation was eventually dismissed in April 2025, the probe tarnished much of his reputation anyway, and ultimately led to his downfall. But at least he didn't ruin his reputation on live TV, like many other politicians have.

Alas, it appears Adams' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Collins, has a shady past as well. During the same time he was under investigation, she was being accused of being a perpetual no-show at her own job — a senior position at the New York City Department of Education that she was promoted to in 2022, right after Adams was elected. The promotion also came with an estimated $50,000 bump in pay, per The City. Coincidence?! We'll let you be the judge. Sadly, that's not where it ends for Collins. She's also accused of living high on the hog, benefiting from all of the mayor's lavish international jaunts — all allegedly on the dimes of foreign officials who were desperate for the mayor to do their bidding.