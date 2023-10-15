Politicians Who Ruined Their Careers On Live TV

Billionaire Warren Buffett said it best when he once stated, "It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it." It also might explain why the tycoon never caved into the temptation to dive into the political snake pit, one that yields a multitude of scandalous secrets, as well as a slew of unlucky candidates who failed to crawl their way out of that contentious crater. Questionably, the likes of Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene seem to have somehow avoided that perilous freefall, although the list of like-minded colleagues who fell short is a lengthy one indeed.

However, for all his brilliance, Buffett miscalculated the effects of technology on how someone's credibility can be wiped out in seconds, thanks to the leaps and bounds made by communications tech. While social media is touted as the preferred forum to witness career-ending gaffes committed by politicians, live TV still offers an occasional ringside seat for folks to catch a lawmaker say or do something damaging enough to change one's status from hero to zero. Whether it involved a politician denying his culpability in the mother of all scandals or a British statesman having a porcine affair as part of a frat gag back in the day, evidently the camera never lies. Here's a look at a few pivotal moments these personalities wish they could take back.