Stars Who Ditched Their Natural Hair Color

Every time celebrities step into the spotlight, whether it be on the red carpet for a movie premiere or on stage in front of thousands of fans for a performance, they are projecting who they are (or want to be) to the public. This is precisely why most major celebrities have makeup artists, stylists, and hairstylists at their disposal, including whenever they want to change up their look. It's not at all uncommon for musicians, movie stars, and other stars to make bold changes to their appearance, especially when they have a desire to start presenting themselves differently.

Without a doubt, the simplest and most effective way for a celebrity to achieve a new look is by changing their hair color. Sometimes, celebrities dye their hair early in their career so that their image can better match their desired reputation. However, there are plenty of examples of celebs dyeing their hair mid-career in an attempt to reinvent themselves. No matter the case, it's always interesting when public figures ditch their natural hair color — let's take a look at 12 prominent celebrities who have done so, some of whom look nearly unrecognizable with their natural hair at this point.