Celebs Who Look Nearly Unrecognizable With Their Natural Hair

Every celebrity has a calling card when it comes to their style, and for many, it's their hair. From bombshell blondes to mysterious brunettes and lively redheads to those who don't shy away from their gray manes, entertainers have made a living off their looks and how they change them up. Between the intense treatments and elaborate wigs that the Hollywood elite have taken to adorning themselves with, it's becoming much rarer to see the most famous people in the world without their original styles.

But there is a growing trend where more famous folks are embracing their natural style. Some of those celebrities have embraced their own hair textures, such as Taraji P. Henson and Zendaya. Others like Hilarie Burton and Paget Brewster let their hair change color naturally. "I've never felt more powerful," actor Andie McDowell said of her gray hair to Vogue. "I feel more honest ... I feel like I'm embracing right where I am. I feel really comfortable ... I just feel like it suits me." There are a number of actors, musicians, and entertainers who not only own their original looks but also break into the beauty industry to help others learn to love their hair, too.